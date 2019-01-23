Chouteau Greenway project knits St. Louis neighborhoods together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Developers at Great Rivers Greenway say the next trail project could connect St. Louis neighborhoods in every direction.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, a small portion of the Chouteau Greenway opened near the Cortex Metrolink back in July 2018.

The path is planned to connect Forest Park to the Riverfront. However, developers say it could grow to 15 miles of path.

The proposal goes north to Fairground Park and south to Tower Grove Park.

Stoss Landscape Urbanism is designing the project.