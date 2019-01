Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The big snow and cold temperatures have increased visits to the ER and cardiologists. Your heart has to work extra hard to maintain a healthy body temperature, and winter wind can make this even more difficult because it causes the body to lose heat more quickly.

Mercy Clinic Cardiologist.Dr. Kiran Kancheria joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discusses if you experience chest pains at any time, don`t waste time, get to the emergency room.