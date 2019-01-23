Former Cub Scout leader faces more charges for child sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - Additional sexual abuse charges have been filed against an O’Fallon man and former Cub Scout leader.

Matthew Baker, 49-year-old, is charged with sexually abusing seven different children since 2010 according to the Post-Dispatch.

In October Baker was charged with sexually abusing two separate children at his O’Fallon MO home. Since the first charges were made public five more alleged victims have come forward.

Court documents state that Baker sexually abused a boy younger than 12-years-old at the Beaumont Scouts Reservation in July.

Baker is facing a total of 10 sex crime charges. Nine charges in St. Charles County, involving six children, and one charge in St. Louis County involving the seventh child.