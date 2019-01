× Kirkwood Police searching for man who led them on a chase

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Kirkwood Police Department is searching for for a driver who got away after leading officers on a chase and crashed Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver led officers on a chase after officers tried to pull the vehicle over around 12:00 a.m.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed his pickup truck near the Elm Avenue Entrance ramp to I-44 in Webster Groves.

He then got out of the vehicle and away.