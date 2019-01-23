× Lincoln County man accused of molesting young girls

TROY, Mo. – A 38-year-old Silex, Missouri man was charged Wednesday over suspected sex crimes involving teenagers.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating allegations made by two victims – one under the age of 14, the other under the age of 15.

The victim under the age of 15 told investigators that Aaron Craig touched her inappropriately during a New Year’s Eve party.

The victim under the age of 14 said Craig forced her to inappropriately touch him when she was under 11 years of age.

Both incidents were said to have occurred at a residence in the first block of Millwood Drive.

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Craig with first-degree child molestation and fourth-degree child molestation, both felonies. He remains jailed under a $150,000 cash-only bond.