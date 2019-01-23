× Man charged with Jennings homicide

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old in connection with a Jennings murder.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, county officers responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Clifton Avenue on the afternoon of December 17, 2018. They found the body of 21-year-old Ja’Zhon Scruggs.

Police identified and arrested Dexter Jordan for Scruggs’ murder. A probable cause statement from police states Jordan grabbed the victim and Scruggs yelled “Wait” before Jordan shot him.

Jordan was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.