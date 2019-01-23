× Mizzou student from Bethalto, Ill. found dead in dorm room

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A 19-year-old junior at the University of Missouri died Tuesday in his dorm room on campus.

According to a university spokeswoman, campus police were called to Mark Twain Hall around 2:30 p.m. to help with an unconscious student. Officers arrived to find Boston Perry, unresponsive in his room.

Medical personnel and police attempted to resuscitate Perry to no avail. Perry was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Counselors have been provided to students, faculty, and staff who knew Perry.

Perry, a native of Bethalto, Illinois, was majoring in information technologies at the university’s College of Engineering.