× MoDOT to close Hanley ramp to eastbound I-64 this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Hanley on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 64 this weekend to prepare the roadway for repairs.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, the ramp closure will take place Saturday, January 26 at 4 a.m. Crews will set a barrier and widen the ramp to steer drivers away from the repair.

One lane on the ramp has been closed since December 31 after a portion of the shoulder collapsed.

The on-ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, January 28.

Drivers who want to head east should take I-64 west and loop at McKnight to get to the eastbound interstate.