× Saint Louis Zoo offers Valentine’s Day lion plush

ST. LOUIS – Support the king of the jungle and get a sweet gift for your valentine, courtesy of the Saint Louis Zoo!

The zoo’s annual Valentine’s Day adoption package includes a plush lion toy and card, a personalized adoption certificate, a color photo with animal facts, a car decal, your name on the Zoo Parents donor wall and zoo website for one year, and an invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic.

The zoo will deliver the adoption package to anyone in the continental United States for $50. That price includes shipping and handling. All proceeds will go toward the care and feeding of the animals.

To adopt the lion, order online at stlzoo.org/lionadoption, call 314-646-4771, or stop by a welcome desk at the north or south entrance of the zoo. You can save $10 when you purchase and pick up your adoption package at the zoo.

Online and phone orders must be completed by February 1 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day. Walk-in orders will be accepted through February 14.

The Zoo Parents Program began in April 1978 and has over 10,000 participating Zoo Parents.