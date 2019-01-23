Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Song of the Day – Monster Jam

Posted 7:00 am, January 23, 2019, by

See the biggest performers on four wheels at Monster Jam! The monster trucks will race their custom-designed track at the Dome & America’s Center on March 2nd & 3rd!

Advance Auto Parts Monster Jam®, starring the biggest performers on four wheels: Monster Jam monster trucks! The twelve-feet-tall, ten-thousand-pound machines will bring you to your feet, racing and ripping up a custom-designed track full of obstacles to soar over or smash through!  Monster Jam provides a massive night’s entertainment tailored perfectly for your family’s budget, and these colorful, larger-than-life beasts are sure to capture the hearts of both young and old.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, January 23rd.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!