Song of the Day – Monster Jam

See the biggest performers on four wheels at Monster Jam! The monster trucks will race their custom-designed track at the Dome & America’s Center on March 2nd & 3rd!

Advance Auto Parts Monster Jam®, starring the biggest performers on four wheels: Monster Jam monster trucks! The twelve-feet-tall, ten-thousand-pound machines will bring you to your feet, racing and ripping up a custom-designed track full of obstacles to soar over or smash through! Monster Jam provides a massive night’s entertainment tailored perfectly for your family’s budget, and these colorful, larger-than-life beasts are sure to capture the hearts of both young and old.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, January 23rd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.