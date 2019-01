Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County police are looking for the suspects involved in a smash-and-grab Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the St. Louis Fish and Chicken Grill in the 1000 block of Halls Ferry.

Details about the smash-and-grab are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Departement.