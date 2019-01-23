Tim’s Travels: Daniel Schmitt & Co Classic Car Gallery

ST. ANN, Mo. - If you had a classic car would you let Tim Ezell get behind the wheel?
Tim was live in St. Ann at Daniel Schmitt & Co. Classic Car Gallery checking out some classic rides. As of 2019 a handful of vehicles in their inventory have some prominent celebrity ties to them.
1950 Hudson Convertible - formally owned by Steve McQueen (actor).
1983 De Tomaso Pantera GTS - formally owned by Carroll Shelby.
1935 Chrysler Airflow - formally owned by Steve McQueen (actor) and later Carroll Shelby.
1962 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 - formally used by Enzo Ferrari himself as one of his personal cars.
1954 Cadillac Series 60 Special Fleetwood - used by Marilyn Monroe.
1940 Cadillac Fleetwood Series 75, formally owned by Howard Hughes.