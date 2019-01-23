Victim’s family devastated to learn Warren County woman is acquitted of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, MO - A family is heartbroken after learning the woman charged in their loved one's murder was found not guilty in the case. A Warren County jury found Ashley Hunter not guilty in the 2015 murder of her husband, Nicholas Hunter. The defense argued she fired the fatal shots at him in self-defense.

Fox 2 spoke to Ashley Hunter after the verdict was announced (link to prior story). Now, we are hearing from Nicholas Hunter's family.

Shannon Brady, Hunter's cousin, said Nicholas was a loving father of two who would do anything to cheer someone up who was having a bad day.

"It's like losing him all over again, my entire family is in shock right now," she said. "Nick was an absolutely incredible person who would do anything for anybody, he loved his children more than life."

Back in January of 2015, Ashley Hunter claimed her husband attacked her and said she shot him in self-defense. She told the jury Nicholas abused her mentally and physically. Brady said the claims make no sense.

"Ashley and I had a conversation a few weeks before she killed him where she said he never laid a finger on her ever," Brady said. "It's disgusting what she is doing, it's disgusting she is playing the abused wife."