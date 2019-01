BELLEVILLE, Ill. — They have a bit of a big problem at Johnson Towing on Route 161 in Belleville. It’s an excitable big dog named Chance who lives there and likes to show everyone he’s in charge when they let him inside.

Tow-truck driver Ron Weidler had a surprise encounter with the 130lb dog named Chance. Ron wasn’t injured but he stayed on the ground as his co-workers tried to show Chance that he’s going to hurt somebody someday if he continues to slam into people.