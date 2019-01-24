× $1.7 Million lotto ticket sold in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery says that the state’s newest millionaire bought their ticket in St. Peters. A ‘Missouri’s Millionaire Game!’ ticket sold at Cool Spot Liquor on Old Highway 94 matched all six numbers drawn to win the $1.7 million jackpot prize. The winning combination is: 1, 3, 8, 41, 42 and 44.

“If you’re the one who bought this winning ticket, please sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you can come in to claim your prize,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

Lotto prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis. Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until July 22, 2019. If claimed within 60 days, the ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments. If the player has not chosen within 60 days, payment automatically defaults to the annuity option.

The win marks the 251st time a Lotto jackpot has been won. The jackpot was last hit on Dec. 26, 2018, when a $2.9 million ticket was purchased in Rolla. The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.