Bridgeton man charged with child molestation, sodomy

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis grand jury has charged a Bridgeton man with having sexual contact with at least two children under the age of 12. The defendant worked at an area elementary school at the time of the alleged assaults.

John Grenard, 29, was charged with second-degree child molestation in the second degree and first-degree statutory sodomy. The incidents are said to have occurred in October 2018.

According to court documents, an investigation revealed on October 26, 2018, Grenard rubbed his privates over the clothing of a child with the purpose of arousing himself and on October 1 and October 31, Grenard touched another child inappropriately.

Grenard was an overnight custodian at Moline Elementary School at the time of the incidents.

The court documents do not indicate where those incidents happened but a spokesperson with the Riverview Gardens School District said in a statement that none of the alleged victims were students in the district.

“When law enforcement notified the district about the allegation, he was immediately terminated and parents were notified. In his overnight role with the district, Mr. Grenard did not have unsupervised contact with students.

“After an internal investigation, that included the help of law enforcement, it was determined that none of the alleged victims were RGSD students.”

Grenard pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to start on February 14.