Busch Stadium getting new lighting system ahead of 2019 season

ST. LOUIS - Busch Stadium will have a new, state-of-the-art lighting system ready for the upcoming season. The multi-million dollar project began in November 2018 and is expected to be completed by mid-March.

Some might wonder: Busch Stadium III opened in 2006; why are we changing the lights?

"Technology has evolved so much. With this system we're getting...we're gonna have the most advanced lighting in outdoor sports," said Joe Abernathy, Cardinals vice president of facility planning.

The old lights have to be changed every five years but with LED they have a life expectancy of three decades.

"One way to rate the lighting is via a color rating index, which determines how close you are to natural light. The old system had 60 percent, whereas this new system will be at 90 percent. There is not another major league facility in sports, football, baseball that will have a coloring rating index of 90 percent," Abernathy said.

According to Abernathy, players will see the ball better, fans in the stands will see the game better, and even the broadcast quality should improve.

Additionally, stadium staffers will have the ability to do more theatrics with this lighting as far as programming for home run celebrations and other special events.