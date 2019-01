× Eastbound Hanley ramp to I-64 for repairs this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — MoDOT will close the Hanley ramp to eastbound Interstate 64 this weekend so crews can fix the road and shoulder. One lane on the ramp has been closed since December 31st after the ground collapsed under part of the roadway.

The closure will begin at 4:00am Saturday and should reopen by 5:00am Monday.