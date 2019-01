× Erika Tallan says goodbye to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – It’s a sad but special night at KPLR 11 – it’s Erika Tallan’s last newscast in St. Louis.

Her cohorts on the 7 p.m. show wanted to share a bit of her fun-loving side that we’ve all come to know and love off the air. They put together a short tribute video for the end of Thursday’s newscast, which can be seen below.

We’ll miss you, Erika!