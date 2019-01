Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If your child struggles with mental, behavioral or developmental disorders they are not alone.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1/7 seven children ages two through eight have a disorder.

Eve Dyson the director of Family Connections discussed an in-home therapy option for parents through a program called Every Child's Hope.

Each year ECH helps more than 1,400 youth and children find healing and hope for their futures.