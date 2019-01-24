Explore St. Louis ad campaign featuring actor Sterling K. Brown winning awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ stainless-steel structure is one of the many things that bring people to the Gateway City. But a series of advertisements about the assets of our fair city—featuring actor Sterling K. Brown—is turning heads and winning awards.

“Sterling’s career was taking off when we first reached out,” said Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer for Explore St. Louis. “We had a concept and the concept was that we want a celebrity like Sterling K. Brown to tell about some of the lesser things to do, see, and learn in St. Louis. We call the campaign ‘In the Know.’”

The Sterling Brown-fronted advertisements are so stellar in showcasing everything St. Louis has to offer, they beat major brands, even countries like Australia, Monday night in New York at the Adrian Awards international competition.

“Then it went on to win best in show in the Adrian competition in New York competition with global hotels and organizations and 1200 entries from around the world and ours was best in show,” said Hall.

Besides some big awards and recognition for the region, the advertisements brought money into mound city.

“We have ongoing studies that measure campaign impact,” said Hall. “The most recent study indicated during the spring-summer time period when the campaign was in full force this campaign generated in excess of $200 million in direct spending in the St. Louis region. A direct result of people coming to St. Louis as a result of seeing this campaign.”

The four commercials, which were filmed in a day, have also won two Midwest regional Emmys. You can watch the ads on ExploreStLouis.com.

For his part, Sterling K. Brown donated his pay for the commercials to the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club.