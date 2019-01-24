In retirement, the ‘Next Step’ program guides your new meaningful chapter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - So you're retired, or close to getting there, what's next?

David Greenhaw, President of Eden Theological Seminary and John Donnell, graduate of the first Next Step class joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss the Next Step program.

The program is for professionals age 55 and up who are serious about discovering how their career experiences and talents can be transformed during their retirement years.

Eden Theological Seminary

475 East Lockwood Avenue

Midlife and Beyond Class

February 7 - May 9

7pm to 9pm every other Thursday

(314) 918-2782