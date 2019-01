Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - A man was killed Wednesday after being shot on the south side of St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Alberta Street near Hydraulic Avenue.

According to police, officers were originally called out for a possible break-in.

Upon arrival, they found a man unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his chest.

It is unclear whether the shooting victim lived in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.