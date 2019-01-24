× Jefferson County deputy shoots suspect in domestic incident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A suspect in a domestic disturbance was hospitalized Thursday after being shot by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Athena School Road. Officers came upon the suspect at the Phillips 66 gas station at Route 110 and Highway 67.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.