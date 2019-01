Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Police Department was called to investigate a deadly shooting late Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting took place at a home on Holly Court near Fort Zumwalt Park.

Police said there’s no danger to the public and they're not searching for any suspects.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.