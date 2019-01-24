× Off-duty cop accidentally killed by officer identified as Katlyn Alix

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police have identified the 24-year-old officer who was accidentally shot and killed by another officer at around 1:00am Thursday morning. Katlyn Alix, who was off-duty, was shot in the chest while in the company of two other officers and others at a home in the 700 block of Dover. Alix was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She is survived by her husband, mother, father, and sister.

Chief John Hayden tells FOX2 that two on-duty male police officers showed up at one of their homes during their shift. Alix also stopped by the home Wednesday night. Police say that one of the on-duty officers was sitting in the living room of the apartment, mishandled a gun, and shot Alix in the chest. Police recovered the gun at the apartment. The officers rushed Alix to the hospital where she later died.

It is unclear which male officer fired the shot. Both of the on-duty officers are 29-years-old have been with the department for nearly two years, Hayden said.

“Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her. On behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department, I extend my deepest sympathies to the Alix family during this extremely difficult time,” writes Police Commissioner John Hayden in a statement. “I ask the St. Louis community to keep the Alix family and the entire Metropolitan Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this tragic loss.”

The St. Louis Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. A FOX 2 reporter is working on the details surrounding the shooting.



