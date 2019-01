Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Oscar Mayer is looking for people to drive their Wienermobiles. It's a one year job that starts in June.

Drivers act as a traveling public relations spokesperson for the company. Applicants should have a bachelors degree in business or communications.

St. Louis native Kyle Edwards is one of the current wienermobile drivers. There are actually six wienermobiles on the road across the country.