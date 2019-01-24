Runners gearing up for GO! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The mission of GO! St. Louis is to inspire fitness at all ages and abilities. And throughout the year there are race events for youth and adults. It’s a great family event that includes a half marathon, 10k, 5k and Fun Run.

Join them April 6-7 for the largest competitive fitness event in Missouri. The weekend includes a full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 10K, 5K, children’s fun runs, and more.

GO! St. Louis and attracts over 25,000 participants in 11 races.

To sign up click here: