Sanford & Bozak Score in Return, Blues Fly Past Ducks, 5-1

Zach Sanford and Tyler Bozak both returned to the Blues lineup and both scored in the team’s 5-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday night in Anaheim. CA.

Sanford and Bozak both out with concussions passed their baseline tests earlier in the day and were allowed to return to the ice. After giving up the game’s first goal, the Blues scored five unanswered goals in the game. Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game at 1-1 in the first period scoring his 17th goal of the season. In the second period, the Blues got goals from Sanford, his 6th and Oskar Sundqvist, his 10th of the year to build a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Bozak then scored in the third period in his return. It Bozak’s seventh goal of the year. Sammy Blais finished the scoring with his second goal of the season to make it a 5-1 game.

Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 12 of 13 shots to get the win in goal and raise his season record to 5-1-1. The Blues have now reached the All-Star break with a record of 22-22-5 good for 49 points. They find themselves just three points out of a playoff spot.