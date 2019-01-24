‘Slam the Rams’ at Hot Shots has patrons throwing darts and more at Kroenke

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you planning on hate-watching the Super Bowl because of the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots? Well, several area bars are more than happy to indulge you. Hot Shots is going a step further and putting Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s face back on dart boards and urinals at their locations in Missouri and Illinois.

“Slam the Rams” is happening at Hot Shots on February 3rd. They’re offering drink specials for every touchdown and loss against the former St. Louis NFL franchise. The more they give up the more you win.

“We have not forgotten what Stan and his cronies did to our city so we will have your shot to take a few jabs at them as well. Think dart boards and urinals. 🙂 Come root on the Rams to lose like only they can at Hotshots and get cheap beer! It’s a win-win!” Hot Shots says in a release for the promotion.

Guess it’s time to dust these things off and bring back #SlamTheRams. Stay tuned….. pic.twitter.com/gfYvxRFrhC — Hotshots Sports Bar (@Hotshots_Bar) January 20, 2019

Disappointed by the big game matchup?? So were we. Time to bring back #SlamTheRams for the big game! Join us next Sunday and every time the Rams get scored upon, you get cheap beer. It is a win-win! https://t.co/p3CqDVaxAj pic.twitter.com/ApB6gnrdHx — Hotshots Sports Bar (@Hotshots_Bar) January 22, 2019

Some other St. Louis area bars are not exactly slamming the Rams, they’re offing alternatives to watching the game. The Tick Tock Tavern in south St. Louis, for example, is holding a Superb Owl party. The owl themed bar will be hosting jazz music and presenting the 80’s owl themed slasher film Stagefright on February 3rd.