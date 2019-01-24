St. Louis Police officer, 24, accidentally shot and killed, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Metropolitan Departement Police officer was accidentally shot and killed Thursday morning in south St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Dover Place near Leona Street.

According to authorities, a female officer was at the home of another officer when a gun accidentally was fired. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Durning a 2:30 a.m. press conference Chief John Hayden tells FOX2, two on-duty male police officers showed up at one of their homes during their shift. Thereafter an off-duty female police officer stopped by and was accidentally shot in the chest. She rushed to the hospital where she later died.

It is unclear at this hour which male officer fired the shot.

Her identity has not been released, but police said she was 24- years- old and had been with the department for a little over two years.

Meanwhile, both on-duty officers are 29-years-old have been with the department for nearly two years, Hayden said.

No other information has been released, the investigation is ongoing.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.