Sub-zero temperatures in the forecast for St. Louis soon

Posted 3:48 pm, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, January 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Clouds, gusty winds, and falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front.  A few snow flurries are possible. The temperature fall continues tonight as skies clear.

By Friday morning temperatures will range from 5° to 10° above zero, but wind chills at the bus stop will be from near 0° to -10°.  After a sunny and cold start, clouds return again Friday afternoon with a chance of light snow Friday evening.

Heads-up!  Some big-time cold is showing up for next week…maybe sub-zero temperatures (not wind chills) for some by mid-week.

