Sub-zero temperatures in the forecast for St. Louis soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Clouds, gusty winds, and falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front. A few snow flurries are possible. The temperature fall continues tonight as skies clear.

By Friday morning temperatures will range from 5° to 10° above zero, but wind chills at the bus stop will be from near 0° to -10°. After a sunny and cold start, clouds return again Friday afternoon with a chance of light snow Friday evening.

Heads-up! Some big-time cold is showing up for next week…maybe sub-zero temperatures (not wind chills) for some by mid-week.

A large push of arctic air next week is possible for much of the central and eastern U.S.. This cold air mass could bring the coldest temps of the season for the area with high in the single digits and lows below zero possible. The region has not seen temps this cold since 2014. pic.twitter.com/5N18dAa0He — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 24, 2019

Lifesaving tips for keeping animals safe during sub-zero temperatures in your area: never leave them outside—keep them with you! ❄️ More: https://t.co/yy2i5sDaUd pic.twitter.com/iZo0ZCisG9 — PETA (@peta) January 24, 2019