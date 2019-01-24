Sub-zero temperatures in the forecast for St. Louis soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Clouds, gusty winds, and falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front. A few snow flurries are possible. The temperature fall continues tonight as skies clear.
By Friday morning temperatures will range from 5° to 10° above zero, but wind chills at the bus stop will be from near 0° to -10°. After a sunny and cold start, clouds return again Friday afternoon with a chance of light snow Friday evening.
Heads-up! Some big-time cold is showing up for next week…maybe sub-zero temperatures (not wind chills) for some by mid-week.