‘Suits’ creator addresses Meghan Markle rumors

“Suits” will be ending with its ninth season, and fans want to know if its most famous star will be returning for it.

Aaron Korsh, creator of the popular USA network series, talked to Deadline about speculation over whether Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, will make an appearance.

“As of this minute I don’t know which of our old original cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season,” he said. “I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they’re talking about.”

The series first started airing in 2011, and the final season will feature 10 episodes.

The future royal starred as lawyer Rachel Zane on the show and left before she married Prince Harry.

Her character married longtime love interest Mike (Patrick J. Adams) in the seventh season finale, and the pair headed off into the sunset for a new life in Seattle.

Korsh said there was no truth to British tabloid reports he’s made a massive donation to lure the duchess back.

“I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including Jessica (Pearson played by Gina Torres, who will be in the spinoff, “Pearson”) we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do,” he said.

“Suits” is now airing its eighth season.