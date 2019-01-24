Tim’s Travles: Expand Your Nest with a New Feathered Friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When it comes to shelter animals, many people think first of dogs and cats, but it`s important not to forget about our feathered friends! January is Adopt a Rescued Bird Month, and The Humane Society of Missouri and Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is celebrating.

The Humane Society of Missouri`s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has dozens of homeless birds, like chickens, guineas, ducks and turkeys, in need of adoption right now and Tim Ezell feels this the perfect time to give shelter to rescued and rehabilitated birds in need of forever homes.

If you are interested in adopting, visit Longmeadow Rescue Ranch every Friday from noon - 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For an appointment, call 636-583-8759 or visit www.longmeadowrescueranch.org