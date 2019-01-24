TKO: Earl Austin Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion" for January 23, 2019 is on long time Billikens men's basketball radio analyst Ear Austin Jr. Saint Louis University announced earlier that Austin would be inducted into their Hall of Fame. Martin salutes the long time St. Louis area hoops guru, Earl Austin Jr, who's a weekly contributor on the "Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone" show.