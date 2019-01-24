With deep cold in place, St. Louis prepares to help homeless while families plan indoor fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - With wind chills dropping below zero tonight and light snow possible through the weekend, cities are preparing to care for the most vulnerable while families search for indoor fun to fight off cabin fever. The St. Louis Auto Show and Motorcycle Show is one of several indoor options this weekend as the winter cold really settles in.

The city of St. Louis is preparing to help those who need to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures. Exposure to cold can cause frostbite or hypothermia and can become life-threatening so St. Louis Winter Outreach workers will be patrolling for homeless men, women, and children who need transportation to shelters where additional cots are being made available. Those who need shelter can also go to the shuttle pick up location at Market and 13th Street until 7:00pm tonight where a St. Louis Metro Warming Bus will provide relief from the cold while people wait for a shuttle to shelters.

If you see an individual who is struggling with the cold temperatures, please call 911 to receive immediate medical attention.

If you and your family are looking for something fun to do this weekend despite the cold, the St. Louis Auto Show runs through Sunday. The show will include 500 new cars, trucks, and SUVs from more than 25 manufacturers, along with, for the first time, the latest in motorcycles and custom bikes. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator and the 2020 Lincoln Aviator will debut at this event and you won’t want to miss Million Dollar Mile, stacked with Bugatis, Aston Martins, and more. Families can also try indoor rock climbing and zip lining along with a driving simulator.

Other indoor events coming up this weekend include St. Louis Mardi Gras’ Family Winter Carnival (activities inside a tent), Circus Harmony performances at the City Museum, Arch City Roller Derby, and a Saint Louis University Men’s basketball game.

St. Louis Auto Show and Motorcycle Show

Thursday, Jan. 24: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: The Dome at America’s Center

Admission: $12.00 (Kids 12 and under are Free)

To make a donation or seek assistance with utilities, contact Heat Up St. Louis by logging on to https://heatupstlouis.org.