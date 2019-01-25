× Anne Hathaway on board for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Anne Hathaway is on board for “Princess Diaries 3.”

The actress appeared Thursday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and had some positive news when a caller asked about the possible sequel.

“There is a script,” Hathaway confirmed. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

But there’s a caveat.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway said. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

The original 2001 film about an American teenager who finds out she is heir to a European throne is based on Meg Cabot’s young adult novel of the same name.

Both the original and its 2004 sequel “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” have a devoted fan base.

Both films were directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN