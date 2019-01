× Baby found dead at Black Jack home

BLACK JACK, Mo. – Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child. Officers say the infant was found unresponsive by family members. They arrived at a home on Brixworth Court Friday morning with EMS at around 8:15am. Medical personnel pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

An autopsy is being performed on the child to see if there is any suspicious cause for the death. The result of the autopsy is expected later today.