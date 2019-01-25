Cahokia wrestling tradition continues with old-school match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. –Southern Illinois Wrestling Championship promoter Herbie Simmons and WWE legend 'Cowboy' Bob Orton join us this morning to promote an old-school wrestling match between Steve Fender and Ricky Cruz in Cahokia. The Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling was formed in 1975, and they continue the traditions of wrestling today.

SICW All Star Wrestling Event

Saturday January 26 at door open at 6 p.m. and the match begins at 7 p.m.

Holy Family Church 116 Church St, Cahokia IL

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under

Call (618) 406-3252 for ticketing and information