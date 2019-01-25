ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Maryville University’s Kids Rock Cancer music therapy program has been sending music therapists into area hospitals for 10 years. On Friday, a young singer-songwriter who is in remission was in a recording studio singing about her experience.
Cancer survivor records song for music therapy
