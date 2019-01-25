Vigil held for Macoupin County woman who disappeared a year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENLD, Ill. - A vigil is planned Friday for Denita Hedden who disappeared one year ago today in Macoupin County, Illinois.

Denita Hedden was last seen January 25, 2018, the night of her 37th birthday.

Denita was going out with friends to celebrate and borrowed her roommates truck.

The truck came back that night but Denita has not been seen since.

Several searches of nearby areas failed to turn up anything, the Major Case Squad said they suspected foul play.

The vigil for Hedden is planned will be held at the United Methodist Church in Benld Illinois.