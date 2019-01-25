Country Megaticket artists announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 Country Megaticket, presented by MO Lottery, is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with seven megastars and 19 supporting acts.
FOX 2 is giving away a pair of reserved tickets before they go on sale EVERY DAY NEXT WEEK! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10am at www.megaticket.com.
2019 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:
- Saturday, May 18 – Rascal Flatts w/TBD
- Saturday, June 1 – Dierks Bentley w/ Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes
- Friday, June 28 – Brad Paisley w/Chris Lane and Riley Green
- Thursday, July 11 – Chris Young w/Chris Janson and TBD
- Thursday, August 8 – Florida Georgia Line w/Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy
- Saturday, August 17 – Luke Bryan w/Cole Swindell and Jon Langston
- Saturday, August 24 – Jason Aldean w/Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver