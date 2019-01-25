Country Megaticket artists announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 Country Megaticket, presented by MO Lottery, is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with seven megastars and 19 supporting acts.

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of reserved tickets before they go on sale EVERY DAY NEXT WEEK! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10am at www.megaticket.com.

2019 Country Megaticket artists coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: