Major back up on NB I-270 at Dorsett following crash

ST. LOUIS – Northbound Interstate 270 will be closed for much of the morning after a serious car crash Friday morning.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Departement, a tractor-trailer struck the rear end of a stalled pick up truck that was in the right lane of traffic. The tractor-trailer then went through concrete barriers and ended up in the backyards of some residences.

FOX 2 is told that Diesel fuel is on the highway.

All but one lane at Dorsett in Maryland Heights is closed to traffic.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

If everyone could zipper on northbound 270, that would be awesome! Be patient and please let other motorist over that didn’t merge when you felt they should have. #zippermergeworks pic.twitter.com/MzI9gNN4rQ — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) January 25, 2019

A tractor trailer struck the rear of a stalled pick up truck that was in the lane of traffic. The tractor trailer went through some concrete barriers on the right shoulder. The tractor trailer came to rest in the back yards of some residences. There is Diesel fuel on the highway — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) January 25, 2019

Tow just arrived at this crash on NB 270 south of McKelvey involving an 18 wheeler. Only the L lane is getting by. Use any alternate you can to avoid this back up . 141 or Lindbergh are my suggestions. @fox2now Seeing an ambulance making its way to the scene pic.twitter.com/1VeLUZNcjP — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 25, 2019

The R lane is blocked with this crash which is in the NB lanes of 270 south of McKelvey @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/V1Li1eUtVE — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 25, 2019