Major back up on NB I-270 at Dorsett following crash

ST. LOUIS – Northbound Interstate 270 will be closed for much of the morning after a serious car crash Friday morning.
According to the Maryland Heights Police Departement, a tractor-trailer struck the rear end of a stalled pick up truck that was in the right lane of traffic. The tractor-trailer then went through concrete barriers and ended up in the backyards of some residences.
FOX 2 is told that Diesel fuel is on the highway.
All but one lane at Dorsett in Maryland Heights is closed to traffic.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.
FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.