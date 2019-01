Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Fast-moving flames damaged a vacant house in East St. Louis Friday morning.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Drive at North 22nd Street.

According to fire crews, the fire started in the rear of the boarded-up building, then spread to the front.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.