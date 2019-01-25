Flurries could complicate evening commute as ‘Clipper Train’ rolls in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lots of sunshine out the door…but it is very cold! The first in a series of clipper systems will arrive late this afternoon bringing increasing clouds. Temperatures will be slow to warm at first but will eventually jump to near 30 by late this afternoon. Expect some snow flurries or brief periods of light snow this evening which could impact some of the evening commute. Although, no more than a light dusting is expected at this time.

The weekend:

The “Clipper Train” continues with several periods of snow flurries or brief light snow. These are tough to time, but each could bring a light dusting of snow. Temperatures will range from upper 20's to the mid 30's this weekend.

The Long Range:

The focus is on bitter cold next week. How cold? There are still some conflicting signals but low temperatures may dip near or even below zero a couple of nights next week. Stay tuned!

