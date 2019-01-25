Former NFL star shares favorite game day snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ovie Mughelli, former NFL fullback for the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens, joins us from Atlanta to share his tips on how to have the best game-day party table. From snacks to drink recipes, Mughelli has it all.

Mughelli is a nine-year NFL veteran signed by the Atlanta Falcons in March 2007 and was a 4th round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2003.

Mughelli is heavily involved with his community, especially through the Ovie Mughelli Foundation, which empowers youth to take ownership of their lives and invest in their communities. The foundation emphasizes assisting quality programs that educate the youth on the environment.