Get involved in National Mentoring Day with Big Brothers Big Sisters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Misty Willinger from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri joined us in the studio today to promote their National Mentoring Day event and provide information about how to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Join them today at the West County Center to start the process of becoming a big brother or big sister for a child in the St. Louis area.

National Mentoring Day

January 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

West County Center I-270 and Manchester Road in Des Pers

Event located in the food court on the upper level

www.ShopWestCountyCenter.com

@WestCountyCtr

www.facebook.com/WestCountyCenter