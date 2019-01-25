× Illinois man sentenced in meth conspiracy

OLNEY, Ill. – An Olney, Illinois man was sentenced Friday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the US Attorney for the District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft said.

According to prosecutors, 35-year-old Justin Mason pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

The conspiracy occurred between August 2017 and March 2018 in Richland County and elsewhere.

Mason was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

Two others were also indicted along with Mason. Twenty-six-year-old Brianna Bare and 35-year-old Harvey Ireland also pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy.

Bare was sentenced on December 27, 2018 to seven years in prison. Ireland is scheduled to be sentenced on February 13, 2019.