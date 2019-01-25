New section of MetroLink platform at Central West End Station now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Metro opens a newly constructed section platform extension Friday, January 25 at the Central West End Metrolink Station.

They will also reopen the walkway between the Metrolink platform and the Metrobus area in the nearby garage.

This is the final part of a 15.5 million renovation project that started in August of 2018.

The extra 60-feet of platform will provide more room for the high volume of riders boarding, exiting and waiting for Red and Blue Line trains, especially during morning and afternoon rush hour.

The Central West End Metrolink Station is the busiest one on the 46-mile Metrolink system.