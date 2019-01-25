O’Fallon police believe father may have shot daughter’s boyfriend in defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 68-year-old O’Fallon man shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend Thursday evening and may have done so in her defense, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the O’Fallon Police Department, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at a home on Holly Court near Fort Zumwalt Park.

Police identified the man who was killed as 45-year-old Juan Ante. No one else was hurt.

Ante lived in the house with his girlfriend and her father, neighbors said. He’d grown up there and was renting the house from his own father.

In the past, Ante has served prison time for domestic assault involving the beating of a woman.

However, his ex-wife told Fox2/News 11 that, in spite of their past issues, he was a good man and great father to their 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. Like them, his neighbors were taking his death very hard.

Ante had lived in part of the neighborhood for more than 30 years, they said.

Police did not say if charges would be filed in the shooting.